Iraqi PM re-opens Mendeli-Somar border terminal for trade with Iran

The Iraqi Border Crossing Authority announced of the re-opening of the Mendeli terminal near the Somar border of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The PM, accompanied by the Head of Iraq's Border Crossing Authority, Omar al-Waeli , reopened the Mendeli terminal to resume trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Iraqi Border Crossing Authority announced in a statement.

Al-Kazemi said at the opening ceremony that the opening of the border was an important message for smugglers and corruptors, who no longer will be able to do activity on Iraq's borders.

The southern and eastern border of Iraq with Iran had been closed since March following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.