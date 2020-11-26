Tehran-Najaf flights resumed

Qeshem Airline flights for Tehran-Najaf, Mashad-Najaf and Najaf-Mashad routes were resumed and they are scheduled for Mondays and Thursdays of course by observing health protocols, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Accordingly, passengers for Iraq should have negative PCR test (for +12 passengers).

Passenger should also fill screening forms at destination.

Valid visa and or occupation permit are essential. Passengers with an Iranian passport and an Iraqi identity card will be able to travel to Iraq, provided that all the contents of both cards are exactly the same.

Iraqi airways have suspended its flights since March 17 to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus and decided to resume them since July 23.