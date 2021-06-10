Iran Pres inaugurates 4 national projects in south, west of country

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani through a video conference inaugurated four national projects related to the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

About 42,000 billion tomans have been invested in the projects in Hormuzgan in the south and Ilam and Kermanshah Provinces in the west of the country.

Two gas combined cycle power plants, a dam, and a water plan are the four inaugurated projects.

Every week, the president opens several important projects on petrochemicals, oil, industry, tourism, sports, infrastructure, development, and health to follow goals behind "Surge in Production" which is the name of the past Iranian year (March 20, 2020- March 20, 2021) declared by the Supreme Leader.

President Rouhani took office in August, 2013; and the next presidential election in Iran is slated for June 18, 2021.