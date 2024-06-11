Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 11, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 35 currency prices increased, and nine currency prices decreased compared to June 10.
As for CBI, $1 equals 377,918 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 406,249 rials, while on June 10, one euro was 407,640 rials.
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 489,490 rials, and the price of $1 is 455,354 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 457,040 rials, and the price of $1 was 425,167 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 631,000–633,000 rials.
