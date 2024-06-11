Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 35 currency prices increased, and nine currency prices decreased compared to June 10.

As for CBI, $1 equals 377,918 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 406,249 rials, while on June 10, one euro was 407,640 rials.

Currency Rial on June 11 Rial on June 10 1 US dollar USD 377,918 377,092 1 British pound GBP 481,097 479,780 1 Swiss franc CHF 421,415 420,544 1 Swedish króna SEK 36,009 35,786 1 Norwegian krone NOK 35,451 35,204 1 Danish krone DKK 54,463 54,602 1 Indian rupee INR 4,524 4,515 1 UAE dirham AED 102,905 102,680 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,231,966 1,227,932 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 135,691 135,566 100 Japanese yens JPY 240,815 240,637 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 48,367 48,271 1 Omani rial OMR 981,620 979,205 1 Canadian dollar CAD 274,723 273,981 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 231,419 230,482 1 South African rand ZAR 20,160 19,987 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,663 11,694 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,202 4,235 1 Qatari riyal QAR 103,824 103,597 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 28,894 28,809 1 Syrian pound SYP 29 29 1 Australian dollar AUD 249,894 248,280 1 Saudi riyal SAR 100,778 100,558 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,005,101 1,002,904 1 Singapore dollar SGD 279,320 278,969 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 321,708 320,722 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,477 12,741 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 180 180 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 282,643 282,033 1 Libyan dinar LYD 77,964 78,010 1 Chinese yuan CNY 52,141 52,031 100 Thai baths THB 1,028,653 1,025,055 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 80,061 80,391 1,000 South Korean won KRW 274,860 273,383 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 533,030 531,865 1 euro EUR 406,249 407,640 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 84,207 84,284 1 Georgian lari GEL 132,023 133,498 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 23,177 23,281 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,373 5,363 1 Belarus ruble BYN 115,569 115,143 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 222,311 221,811 100 Philippine pesos PHP 643,517 642,477 1 Tajik somoni TJS 35,464 35,137 1 Turkmen manat TMT 107,867 107,737 Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,373 10,352

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 489,490 rials, and the price of $1 is 455,354 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 457,040 rials, and the price of $1 was 425,167 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 631,000–633,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel