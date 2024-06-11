Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 11

Business Materials 11 June 2024 09:21 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 11, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 35 currency prices increased, and nine currency prices decreased compared to June 10.

As for CBI, $1 equals 377,918 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 406,249 rials, while on June 10, one euro was 407,640 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 11

Rial on June 10

1 US dollar

USD

377,918

377,092

1 British pound

GBP

481,097

479,780

1 Swiss franc

CHF

421,415

420,544

1 Swedish króna

SEK

36,009

35,786

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

35,451

35,204

1 Danish krone

DKK

54,463

54,602

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,524

4,515

1 UAE dirham

AED

102,905

102,680

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,231,966

1,227,932

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

135,691

135,566

100 Japanese yens

JPY

240,815

240,637

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

48,367

48,271

1 Omani rial

OMR

981,620

979,205

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

274,723

273,981

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

231,419

230,482

1 South African rand

ZAR

20,160

19,987

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,663

11,694

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,202

4,235

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

103,824

103,597

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

28,894

28,809

1 Syrian pound

SYP

29

29

1 Australian dollar

AUD

249,894

248,280

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

100,778

100,558

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,005,101

1,002,904

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

279,320

278,969

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

321,708

320,722

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,477

12,741

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

180

180

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

282,643

282,033

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

77,964

78,010

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

52,141

52,031

100 Thai baths

THB

1,028,653

1,025,055

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

80,061

80,391

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

274,860

273,383

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

533,030

531,865

1 euro

EUR

406,249

407,640

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

84,207

84,284

1 Georgian lari

GEL

132,023

133,498

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

23,177

23,281

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,373

5,363

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

115,569

115,143

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

222,311

221,811

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

643,517

642,477

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

35,464

35,137

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

107,867

107,737

Venesuela bolivarı

VES

10,373

10,352

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 489,490 rials, and the price of $1 is 455,354 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 457,040 rials, and the price of $1 was 425,167 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 586,000–589,000 rials, while one euro is about 631,000–633,000 rials.

