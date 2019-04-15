Zarif: Iran has very good relations with neighbors

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has very good relations with neighboring countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters, Trend reports via Khabar TV.

He said that after the withdrawal of the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the European signatories of the deal undertook many commitments.

He also added that the European parties had to launch INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges), a special-purpose vehicle established in January 2019 by France, Germany and the UK to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran, in order to start the implementation of their commitments.

The European side must fulfill its obligations, he said.

“I don’t know how much time the European countries will need to start this mechanism,” he noted.

The JCPOA was signed on July 14, 2015, between Iran and P5+1 (China, France, Russia, the UK, the US plus Germany). The US left the JCPOA on May 8, 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news