Zarif: Iran has very good relations with neighbors

15 April 2019 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran has very good relations with neighboring countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters, Trend reports via Khabar TV.

He said that after the withdrawal of the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the European signatories of the deal undertook many commitments.

He also added that the European parties had to launch INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges), a special-purpose vehicle established in January 2019 by France, Germany and the UK to facilitate non-dollar trade with Iran, in order to start the implementation of their commitments.

The European side must fulfill its obligations, he said.

“I don’t know how much time the European countries will need to start this mechanism,” he noted.

The JCPOA was signed on July 14, 2015, between Iran and P5+1 (China, France, Russia, the UK, the US plus Germany). The US left the JCPOA on May 8, 2018.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s NIOC welcomes interest shown by companies regarding oilfields
Business 15:47
Iran’s small industrial enterprises export their products to neighboring countries
Business 14:49
Iran to put gas condensates up for sale at IRENEX
Business 14:42
Imports of goods via customs in Iran’s Kurdistan province drops 79%
Business 14:10
New airport at Iran's Chabahar to handle flights to Oman, UAE, Pakistan
Tourism 12:38
Bank lending to Tehran province farmers grows by 70%
Business 12:11
Latest
Iran’s NIOC welcomes interest shown by companies regarding oilfields
Business 15:47
Azerbaijan's large canned products manufacturer to resume operations
Economy 15:45
EDB: Kazakhstan's GDP growth to be around 3.4% in 2020
Economy 15:23
UN, EU launching new project in Azerbaijan
Society 15:20
Turkmenistan to hold state inspection of constructed industrial facilities
Economy 15:15
Beer production to increase in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Economy 15:14
Ticket sales for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix increasingly growing (VIDEO)
Society 15:09
Azerbaijan's big tea manufacturer to resume its activities
Economy 14:55
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank lower than supply
Finance 14:50