UAE ambassador to Iran to resume his duties in coming days: Ministry

The UAE’s ambassador to Iran, Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi, will resume his duties at the embassy in Tehran in the coming days, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign affairs said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The decision came “in line with UAE efforts to strengthen relations with Iran, and as part of a previous decision to increase diplomatic representation to the rank of ambassador,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the decision contributes to “further advancing bilateral relations in cooperation with officials in Iran to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region.”

The announcement follows a phone call on July 26 between the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.