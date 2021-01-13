Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 13

Society 13 January 2021 15:01 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 6,317 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, said Sima Sadat Lari, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Sadat Lari, 97 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

Sadat Lari added that the condition of 4,469 people is critical.

So far, more than 8.31 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 1.3 million people have been infected, and 56,457 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 1.09 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

