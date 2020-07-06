Charter flight from Amsterdam to Georgia carried out

The next charter flight from Amsterdam to Georgia has been carried out. The flight brought 136 passengers to Tbilisi, the Ministry of Economy told the First Channel of Georgia, Trend reports.

“Information on all commercial charter flights agreed with the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency is available on the websites of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

Any changes in the schedule of commercial charters are quickly reflected on the aforementioned sites” – the Ministry of Economy reports.