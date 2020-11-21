Polling process for second round of parliamentary elections ended in Georgia

The second round of 2020 parliamentary elections has been held in Georgia. The polling process completed and the electoral precincts have been closed at 20:00. The vote-counting procedures are underway, Trend reports citing 1TV.

When the precinct summary protocols are compiled, they will be submitted to the CEC by the relevant district election commissions as soon as possible and will be uploaded on a special website (results.cec.gov.ge).

The run-off elections have been held in 17 majoritarian election precincts.

Based on election legislation, two candidates, who showed the best results in October 31 elections of corresponding majoritarian precincts, are running in the second round. The candidates of 6 political parties qualified for the second round. However, the opposition boycotted participation in the second rounds due to the alleged voter fraud in the first round.

The first round of parliamentary elections in Georgia was held on October 31.