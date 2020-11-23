Georgia reports 3,958 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,958 new cases of coronavirus, of which 2,157 were registered in the capital city of Tbilisi, 417 in the Black Sea Adjara region and 537 in the Imereti region, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Other places where new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the past 24 hours are: Kvemo Kartli - 190 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 159 cases, Kakheti - 140 cases, Shida Kartli - 137 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 89 cases, Guria - 78 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 40 casesm Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 14 cases.

As for recoveries, 3,531 people recovered in the past 24 hours while the total number of recoveries has reached 89,170.

In total, 36 people died from coronavirus in Georgia in the past 24 hours.

Since February 26, the day when the coronavirus case was first registered in Georgia, the country has reported 1,012 death cases.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356