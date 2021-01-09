General Director of Infectious Diseases Hospital: Coronavirus peak in Georgia passed

The coronavirus peak has passed, said Tengiz Tsertsvadze, General Director of Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases and AIDS Center in an interview with the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB), Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Tengiz Tsertsvadze, the population observed the regulations during the New Year holidays. The daily coronavirus cases reduced by three times and the health sector coped with the recorded number of cases.

Tsersvadze said the medical sector feared that one-week lifting off regulations would cause the outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic that did not happen.

“The goal of the government, health ministry and doctors is to preserve the decreased cases when restrictions are lifted. With that purpose, it is important to follow the regulations of wearing face masks in closed and open spaces, social distancing and avoiding crowded gatherings. Regulations should stand when restrictions are lifted,” Tengiz Tsertsvadze said.