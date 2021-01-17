Georgia reports 780 coronavirus cases, 1 608 recoveries, 17 deaths

Georgia reported 780 coronavirus cases, 1 608 recoveries, and 17 deaths on Sunday, according to the Press Service of Prime Minister, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 332 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by Imereti region with 100, and the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region with 73 cases, the official figures show.

Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 247 805 among them 232 993 people recovered and 2 933 died.

There are 472 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 3 659 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 649 people are placed at Covid Hotels, 7 545 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at home, 23 316 people are in self-isolation.

Currently, there are 789 critical patients, among them, 231 require mechanical ventilation.