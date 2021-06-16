WB Vice President to pay first official visit to Georgia this week

The World Bank (WB) Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Anna Bjerde will arrive in Tbilisi for her first official visit to Georgia on June 17-19, WB announced on Wednesday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

During her Tbilisi visit, Anna Bjerde will meet with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and other members of the government of Georgia, including the Minister of Finance Lasha Khutsishvili, the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, the Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from the Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs Ekaterine Tikaradze. Vice President Bjerde will also meet with the representatives of Georgia’s civil society, academia and private sector, as well as with the counterparts from the international financial institutions and development partners.

Throughout her stay, Ms. Bjerde will also visit Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency’s Tech Park to meet with the World Bank’s Georgia National Innovation Ecosystem (GENIE) Project beneficiaries.

Anna Bjerde became the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia on May 1st, 2020.