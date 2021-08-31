Georgia reports 4,778 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

By Klavdiya Romakayeva

Some 4,778 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Georgia, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

Over the past 24 hours, 4,753 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in the country, 79 have died.

It is also reported that over the past 24 hours, 43,741 tests were carried out in the country, including 31,605 with a rapid antigen test and 12,136 with a PCR test.

The positive indicators for detecting coronavirus in the country are: daily - 10.92 percent, over the past 14 days - 10.26 percent, over the last seven days - 9.76 percent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 549,811 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Georgia, of which 493,414 people have been cured, 7,408 have died.

Also, it is reported that In Georgia, 25,670 people received the coronavirus vaccine per day, and 1,184,306 over the entire period of vaccination.

It is reported that at the moment 78 people are in quarantine mode, 7,457 people are under observation in a hospital, 2,840 people are in a quarantined hotel.

