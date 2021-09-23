Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Georgia has reported 1,653 new cases of coronavirus, 2,646 recoveries and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 22,885 people remain infected with COVID-19 in the country.

Some 28,553 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 15,965 of the 28,553 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,588 were PCR tests.

The new 1,653 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 559 cases

Adjara - 100 cases

Imereti - 227 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 116 cases

Shida Kartli - 117 cases

Guria - 35 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 180 cases

Kakheti - 241 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 43 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 29 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases.

Overall 17,040 individuals are undergoing treatment at home.

Some 19,056 people are in self-isolation.

