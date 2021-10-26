Georgian PM, Estonian Defense Minister discuss military cooperation

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met Estonian Defense Minister Kalle Laanet being on an official visit to Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge

The sides focused on the successful partnership between the defence authorities. They stressed cyber security as the core aspect of defence cooperation both in the bilateral format as well as within the scope of the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP).

The meeting also addressed significant progress achieved by Georgia towards its Euro-Atlantic integration, democratization and reforms in the defence system. The discussion touched upon the Black Sea security, significance and active engagement of NATO within this process.

Georgian PM told the Estonian Defense Minister that the Georgian government is ready to apply for EU membership in 2024. Irakli Garibashvili expressed hope that the upcoming summit would reflect the progress achieved by the country and prospects of the Open Door Policy.

The Prime Minister thanked the visiting Defense Minister for the contribution made by Estonia in the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM). Kalle Laanet reaffirmed Estonia’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.