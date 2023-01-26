Georgia to develop customs infrastructure for transit along Trans-Caspian Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Georgia is developing infrastructure at customs checkpoints to increase the country's transit potential, including along the Trans-Caspian Corridor, said Georgia's Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, Trend reports via TASS.

"The role of the Middle Corridor connecting Eurasia is growing more and more, and the transit flow through the customs territory of Georgia has significantly increased. It is expected that the volume of cargo transported along the Middle Corridor will increase several times. Our customs office tirelessly serves the increased transit flow. The strategic task of the Government of Georgia is to use the existing infrastructure even more effectively and quickly develop it," said the minister.

"A new infrastructure will also be opened on the Georgia-Azerbaijan border - at the Lagodekhi customs checkpoint," added the minister. According to him, other checkpoints are also being updated. In addition, "large-scale projects" have been launched for the construction of highways, the main part of which will be completed by 2024. Also, railway, port, and aviation infrastructures are being updated.

The finance minister took part in the event dedicated to International Customs Day on Thursday. According to the BM.GE economic news website, Deputy Head of the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance Vladimir Khundadze said at the meeting that 771,000 trucks entered the territory of Georgia in 2022, which is 17 percent more than in 2021.

The Trans-Caspian International Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, is an international corridor that starts in Southeast Asia and China and runs through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.