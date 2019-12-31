Al Qaeda ally claims responsibility for Somalia blast that killed 90 people

31 December 2019 09:27 (UTC+04:00)

Al Shabaab militants on Monday claimed responsibility for a bomb blast in Mogadishu that killed at least 90 people over the weekend while Somalia said a foreign government that it did not identify helped plan the attack, Trend reports citing Reuters.

In an audio message, al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the bombing at the busy Ex-Control checkpoint northwest of Mogadishu.

“The blast targeted a convoy of Turkish and Somali forces and they suffered great loss,” Ali Mohamud Rage, al Shabaab’s spokesman said in the message.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency did not name the country that it said was involved in the blast. “A foreign country planned the massacre of the Somalis in Mogadishu on 28 Dec 2019,” it said in a tweet.

NISA also said it would use assistance from an unnamed foreign intelligence organization in its investigation.

