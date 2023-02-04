US says $2.2 billion arms package for Ukraine includes longer-range precision rockets

A new $2.2 billion US arms package for Ukraine includes a new rocket-propelled precision bomb that could nearly double Kyiv’s strike range, the Pentagon said Friday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said the new package includes the ground-launched small-diameter bombs (GLSDB), a munition that can fly up to 150 kilometers (93 miles).

Ukraine had been asking the Untied States for munitions that can fly farther than the HIMARS rockets with an 80 kilometer (50 mile) range.

The GLSDB, made by Boeing and Saab, is a gliding rocket with a small bomb attached.