Italy calls on France not to interfere with efforts to establish peace in South Caucasus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli criticized the statements of French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization, Trend reports citing Giornale Diplomatico.

Commenting on the words of the French minister, voiced at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Edmondo Cirielli noted that any short-sighted statement by representatives of institutions other than the parties involved in the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process risks aggravating tensions.

“Azerbaijan, hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), takes a responsible position, and the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Stephane Sejourne, at a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State, certainly do not contribute to defusing the situation. French Minister Stephane Sejourne should not undermine the efforts of those who, guided by common sense, are moving forward to achieve lasting peace in the region,” said Edmondo Cirielli.