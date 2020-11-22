Iraq reports 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, 535,321 in total

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Sunday 1,766 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 535,321, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also reported 33 new deaths and 2,412 recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 11,958 and the total recoveries to 465,452.

A total of 3,268,102 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 23,914 done during the day, according to the ministry's statement.

According to the statement, the latest two daily records of infections are the lowest since July, after the ministry recorded 1,786 new cases on Saturday. The ministry has recorded daily COVID-19 cases between 2,000 and 5,000 over the past nearly five months.

Also in the day, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said in a press release that "the health situation is under control so far, as the ministry has mobilized its efforts for months."

"The ministry has made a qualitative achievement in diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities," as it achieved high cure rates and reduced the number of daily deaths among those infected with the coronavirus pandemic, according to al-Tamimi.

However, the minister said that the ministry needs the cooperation of citizens by strictly adhering to the health ministry's health instructions.