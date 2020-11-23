Six-nation joint military exercise starts in Egypt

A six-nation joint military exercise called "Sword of Arabs" kicked off at the largest military base in Egypt, the Egyptian Armed Forces announced, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The military exercise, participated by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bahrain and Sudan, will last till Thursday, said a statement released by the Egyptian forces.

The land, air and naval drills will be carried out at the Mohamed Naguib military base in the Mediterranean province of Matrouh as well as the areas of the northern military command, the statement added.

The training is meant to develop and strengthen military relations between Egypt and other Arab countries, the statements said, adding that the exercise is considered one of the most sophisticated exercises carried out at the level of the Arab world.