Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17
Saudi Arabia will ease COVID-19 curbs from Oct. 17, theinterior ministry said on Friday, in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines, the ministry added.
The authorities also canceled curbs on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas.
Masks are no longer mandatory at public open places while still imposed at closed venues, it added.
