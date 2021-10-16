Saudi Arabia appoints Al-Rabiah as new Hajj minister

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has relieved Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah from his post and appointed him as new Hajj minister, state media reported on Friday, citing a royal decree, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The king also ordered the establishment of a new body that will oversee the development of Yanbu, Umluj, Al-Wajh and Duba regions.

The new body will be chaired by the Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said.