UK records another 15,450 coronavirus cases with 206 deaths

Another 15,450 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,527,495, according to official figures released Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The coronavirus-related deaths in Britain rose by 206 to 55,230, the data showed.

The figures were revealed as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a "tougher" tiered system of coronavirus restrictions to replace England's current lockdown when it ends on Dec. 2.

According to the prime minister, under Tier One, the lowest of the new three-tier system, people in the areas will be urged to work from home wherever possible.

In Tier Two areas, pubs and bars must close unless they are serving substantial meals along with alcoholic drinks.

In Tier Three areas all pubs, bars and restaurants must close except for delivery, takeaway and drive-through. Hotels and indoor entertainment venues must also close in these areas.

Johnson said he will announce which areas will fall into which tier later this week, probably on Thursday.

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown, the second of its kind since the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, in a bid to quell the resurgence of coronavirus.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.