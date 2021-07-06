Israel reports 500 new COVID-19 cases

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 500 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 843,390, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 2,766, the highest since April 15, the ministry added.

The death toll from the virus currently stands at 6,429, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 34 to 35.

The total recoveries from the disease in Israel rose to 834,195 after 171 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.65 million, or 60.6 percent of its total population, it added.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said the effectiveness of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had dropped to 64 percent between June 6 and July 3 amid the spread of the Delta variant, compared to 94.3 percent measured between May 2 and June 5.

However, the ministry noted that efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and severe COVID-19 morbidity is currently estimated at 93 percent.