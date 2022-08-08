Israel thanks Egypt for its mediatory efforts towards ceasefire in Gaza Strip

Israel thanks Egypt for its mediatory efforts that have led to an agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip from 23:30 local time on Sunday, the Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate said in press statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The State of Israel thanks Egypt for its efforts," the statement reads.

The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn against the radical Islamic Jihad group on Friday. In response, radicals fired about a thousand missiles and rockets at the Israeli territory.