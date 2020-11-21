COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 610,000

A total of 612,665 COVID-19 cases and 10,813 deaths have been registered in Ukraine as of Saturday, while 282,313 patients have recovered, according to the country's health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A record 14,580 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country in the past 24 hours, while 7,989 patients have recovered, the ministry added.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov noted that the quarantine was tightened for weekends and effects of that change will be seen at least two weeks after.

"All anti-epidemic measures have been developed by professionals -- the best epidemiologists of our country. There are few left ... We expect the result at least two weeks after the actual quarantine of the weekend, after compliance with all established restrictions. All restrictions are a vital necessity," Ukrainian news outlet Ukrinform quoted Stepanov as saying Saturday.

On Nov. 11, Ukraine decided to introduce a weekend quarantine in the country from Nov. 14 to Nov. 30. Under the quarantine, mass events with over 20 people, beauty salons as well as shopping and entertainment facilities will be prohibited from operating on weekends in Ukraine.