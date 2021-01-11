Indonesia extends ban on foreign visitors for two more weeks
Indonesia has extended its ban on foreign arrivals for another 14 days in a bid to control the transmission of the coronavirus, its chief economic minister said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The government has said the reason for the stricter measures against international visitors, which were imposed on Jan. 1, was to try to keep out the new COVID-19 variant first detected in Britain.
