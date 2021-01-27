Ireland to extend its highest COVID-19 restrictions until March 5

Other News 27 January 2021 06:03 (UTC+04:00)
Ireland to extend its highest COVID-19 restrictions until March 5

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced on Tuesday that his government has decided to extend the current Level-5 or the highest-level restrictions until March 5 in order to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, particularly hospitalization and ICU (intensive care unit) figures, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Announcing the decision at a government press briefing, Martin also said that existing regulations requiring pre-departure COVID-19 tests for international arrivals will also be extended to March 5.

All those who arrive in Ireland in breach of the pre-departure test requirement will have to be quarantined at a designated facility for up to 14 days on top of a fine of 2,500 euros (about 3,000 U.S. dollars) or six-month imprisonment, he said, adding that those who come from Brazil and South Africa will also have to be quarantined at a designated facility for a similar period of time regardless of their COVID-19 test results.

The government has also decided to suspend all visa-free short-term travel from South Africa, Brazil and other South American countries until March 5 in order to mitigate the risk of new COVID-19 variants coming into the country, he noted.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 26
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 26
Iran claims its COVID-19 vaccine responds with 'good results, without side effects'
Iran claims its COVID-19 vaccine responds with 'good results, without side effects'
Iran to carry out vaccination against COVID-19 in Jan.-Feb. 2020
Iran to carry out vaccination against COVID-19 in Jan.-Feb. 2020
Loading Bars
Latest
Economy Minister of Georgia speaks of need to discuss ways for attracting Covid-vaccinated tourists Georgia 07:48
Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases exceed 180,000 Kazakhstan 07:44
Green growth and digital economy - Spain’s two main economic priorities in Georgia Business 07:01
Ireland to extend its highest COVID-19 restrictions until March 5 Other News 06:03
Kazakhstan's GDP decreases as of 2020 less than global decline - National Bank Central Asia 05:01
UK coronavirus-related deaths top 100,000 Europe 03:07
Israel reports 7,889 new COVID-19 cases, 613,286 in total Israel 01:46
New coronavirus cases rise in France, third national lockdown feared Europe 00:59
Anglo Asian Mining plc to pay out dividends for 2020 Economy 00:03
Uzbekistan cancels number of restrictions introduced to counter spread of COVID-19 Uzbekistan 00:03
Volume of overdue loans up in Georgia ICT 00:01
Kazakhstan Development Bank eyes supporting several modernization projects in 2021 Business 00:00
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 27 Oil&Gas 26 January 23:59
Azerbaijan International Telecom company signs contract to buy software ICT 26 January 23:59
In upward revision, IMF sees Turkey growing at 6% in 2021 Turkey 26 January 23:50
Kyrgyzstan's Institute of Business Ombudsman, Economy Ministry sign memorandum of cooperation Kyrgyzstan 26 January 23:32
Georgian Foreign Minister tests positive for Covid-19 Georgia 26 January 22:46
Iran's foreign trade balance hits $59 billion in 10 months Iran 26 January 22:33
Cities, villages to be established in liberated areas should be based on concept of “smart-city”, “smart-village" - President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 January 22:12
War has shown many what Azerbaijan's potential is - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 22:06
Internet in Azerbaijan is free – there is no censorship, no restrictions - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 22:06
Reforms going on everywhere, reforms are inevitable, country faces new challenges - President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 January 22:05
Government agencies, ministries and state-owned companies must follow my instructions to end - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 22:05
We must always build our policy in such way that Azerbaijan's military potential and defense capabilities are always at high level - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 21:55
We must create conditions for our talented young people to work in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 21:53
When we launched satellites into orbit, some people asked why this was necessary - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 21:51
Azerbaijan plays central role in region in field of communications and high technologies - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 21:48
Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku is five-star airport - President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 January 21:40
PACE rejects Armenia’s request on progress of monitoring procedure Politics 26 January 21:36
We have largest fleet in Caspian Sea - President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 January 21:32
As result of measures taken, Azerbaijan today is one of world's leading countries in field of transport - President Aliyev Politics 26 January 21:19
Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan summoned to Azerbaijani MFA Politics 26 January 20:50
Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry talks development of entrepreneurship Economy 26 January 20:43
FAO to start developing agriculture in liberated Azerbaijani lands soon Business 26 January 20:31
Demining of Azerbaijan's liberated lands continues (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 26 January 20:14
Russia to directly participate in efforts to unblock economic, transport ties in S. Caucasus - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 January 19:50
Economy minister discloses share of non-oil sector in Azerbaijan's GDP Economy 26 January 18:51
Azerbaijan starts preparation work on laying gas lines to liberated lands Economy 26 January 18:47
Azerbaijan shows footage from Gubadly district's Damirchilar village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 26 January 18:27
Iran welcomes interaction with Saudi Arabia Business 26 January 18:08
Iran can increase oil and gas extraction - National Iranian Oil Company Oil&Gas 26 January 18:02
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 26 January 17:58
Oxford Institute for Energy Research names ways to improve oil, gas sector in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 26 January 17:57
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss regional co-op issues Politics 26 January 17:57
Bulk of Kazakhstan’s imports of green vegetables falls on Uzbekistan Business 26 January 17:57
Georgia sees decline in COVID-19 cases since imposing restrictions Georgia 26 January 17:53
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan plan to start construction of high-speed railroad Transport 26 January 17:47
Ukrainian air company returns on Georgia's aviation market Transport 26 January 17:28
Ministry discloses number of mines neutralized by Azerbaijani, Russian sappers in Karabakh (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 26 January 17:15
Uzbekistan’s GDP per capita down in 2020 Uzbekistan 26 January 17:12
Oxford Institute for Energy Research talks options for Turkmen gas sector's development Oil&Gas 26 January 17:08
Uzbekneftegaz reveals number of investment projects on increasing production efficiency Oil&Gas 26 January 17:06
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR airline launching flights on one more route Transport 26 January 16:58
Georgian aviation plant working on creation of military drone Business 26 January 16:58
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for installation and assembly services Tenders 26 January 16:56
GGF deepens its engagement with Georgian financial institutions Business 26 January 16:55
Number of passengers using railway transport in Azerbaijan increasing after eased quarantine Society 26 January 16:54
Kazakhstan to continue decreasing import dependence in food industry Business 26 January 16:38
Azerbaijani business entities modernize digital financial services amid COVID-19 pandemic Economy 26 January 16:31
Lending to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increases Finance 26 January 16:31
Iranian trucks start cargo transportation to Azerbaijan without transshipment Business 26 January 16:29
Azerbaijan confirms 551 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 26 January 16:28
Kazakhstan taking targeted measures to enhance investment competitiveness Business 26 January 16:26
Iran and Russia sign memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity ICT 26 January 16:22
Azerbaijan reveals volume of electricity generation from renewable energy sources in 2020 Oil&Gas 26 January 16:21
Russia and Iran open to discuss Karabakh issue Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 January 16:20
Number of bank accounts in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan increased in 2020 Finance 26 January 16:20
Microsoft earnings in spotlight for signs of business recovery, Xbox growth Europe 26 January 16:17
French engineering company involved in replacing Uzbekistan’s standards in electricity field Oil&Gas 26 January 16:16
UNDP implements new grant program in Georgia Business 26 January 16:16
Azerbaijan's former minister of transport appointed to new position - Decree Politics 26 January 16:16
Company of Turkmenistan’s SC announces volume of oil produced last year Oil&Gas 26 January 16:15
Iran's South Pars gas production increases Business 26 January 16:15
Johnson & Johnson promises vaccine data "soon" US 26 January 16:13
Azerbaijan discloses number of servicemen of engineering troops martyred in second Karabakh war Society 26 January 16:11
Kazakhstan to continue work on fishing industry development Business 26 January 16:11
Iran plans to use domestic ship building capacities Transport 26 January 16:10
Iranian minister suggests parliament merge Energy and Oil Ministries into one Oil&Gas 26 January 16:10
Azerbaijani delegation to participate in Iran Plast exhibition in Tehran Business 26 January 16:10
Clearing of mines, unexploded ordnance continuing in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VİDEO) Society 26 January 16:10
Iran's Rouhani opposes any changes to budget bill Business 26 January 16:10
"Great Responsibility" At Republic Day Parade: Bangladesh Contingent Chief Other News 26 January 16:00
Direct air routes between Cambodia, India on the cards Other News 26 January 15:52
`Vaccine Maitri' helps strengthen bilateral ties with Myanmar, says Indian envoy Other News 26 January 15:49
COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac plans five million share sale Europe 26 January 15:42
EU exec to propose vaccine export registration by end of week Europe 26 January 15:41
Azerbaijani ministry talks on nanotechnological innovations ICT 26 January 15:32
Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran being held Politics 26 January 15:30
Rates for some excisable goods increasing in Azerbaijan Society 26 January 15:28
All tobacco products may be included in list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan Society 26 January 15:27
Tax exemptions on wheat imports, sales may be extended in Azerbaijan Economy 26 January 15:27
Colonel talks restored and built roads in liberated lands of Azerbaijan Economy 26 January 15:22
FIG cancels holding Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Azerbaijan’s Baku Society 26 January 15:20
Thousands of hectares of cultivatable lands demined in Azerbaijan's liberated districts Society 26 January 15:20
Azerbaijani banks buy more foreign currency at CBA's auction Finance 26 January 15:19
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 26 Society 26 January 15:19
Sale of gold, silver in Azerbaijan may become tax-free Economy 26 January 15:07
Azerbaijan Airlines increases flights number on Baku-Nakhchivan route Transport 26 January 15:04
Access Bank eyes creating bank branches in Azerbaijani lands liberated from occupation Finance 26 January 14:50
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan discloses revenues from 2020 agricultural export Business 26 January 14:48
All news