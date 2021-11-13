SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit

The US company SpaceX successfully launched 53 more Starlink satellites into orbit on Saturday for its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites, Trend reports citing TASS.

Initially, the Falcon 9 rocket had been scheduled to blast off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday, but the company decided to postpone the launch for a day due to adverse weather conditions.

"Deployment of 53 Starlink satellites confirmed," SpaceX wrote on Twitter attaching the video of how a valuable payload was separating from the rocket.

Starlink is meant to ensure broadband Internet connection after a large number of small spacecraft weighing up to 260 kilograms are deployed into the orbit. According to the SpaceX assessment, the launch of 11,000 satellites and starting them will cost $10 billion. More than 1,800 satellites have already been launched into the orbit by SpaceX since May 2019.