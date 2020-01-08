Putin arrives to Istanbul from Damascus to launch TurkStream on January 8

8 January 2020 01:15 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Istanbul. Putin press service clarified that no public events are planned for evening of January 7, the working agenda is full for the next day, January 8, Trend reports citing TASS.

In particular, the Russian leader will take part in the official ceremony of launching the TurkStream gas pipeline on Wednesday.

Putin travelled to Istanbul from Damascus where he had a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, visited the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces’ group in the country and driven along the streets of Damascus.

The Kremlin press service earlier reported that Putin has talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan planned for his visit to Turkey.

It is expected that issues of further development of the Russian-Turkish cooperation and current international problems will be discussed, including developments in Syria and Libya, the press service added.

