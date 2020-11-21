74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day
Seventy-four more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 8,200, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Seventy-four coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 8,233.
The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay at home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.
