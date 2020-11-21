74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Russia 21 November 2020 01:13 (UTC+04:00)
74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Seventy-four more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 8,200, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Seventy-four coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 8,233.

The center once again warned that in case of any symptoms of a respiratory disease it is necessary to stay at home, call a doctor and not indulge in self-treatment.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran to launch Tehran-Khaf railway to open soon
Iran to launch Tehran-Khaf railway to open soon
Iran needs to reform its water consumption model - expert
Iran needs to reform its water consumption model - expert
Iran`s Makran coast to become country's energy hub
Iran`s Makran coast to become country's energy hub
Loading Bars
Latest
74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:13
Iran, Oman eyeing cultural cooperation Iran 00:05
Euronews films report about Filuzuli region of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 November 23:59
World Bank ready to continue fruitful cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 20 November 23:45
Details on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan agreement on energy supply revealed Oil&Gas 20 November 23:35
UK records another 20,252 coronavirus cases with 511 deaths Europe 20 November 22:32
New COVID-19 rules in place for N Kazakhstan rgn Kazakhstan 20 November 21:34
Turkey expands scope of human trials for vaccine from China Turkey 20 November 21:27
Restrictions imposed on movement from 22:00 will not be valid on November 21-22 Georgia 20 November 21:17
Iranian, Afghan provinces urge expansion of mutual ties Iran 20 November 21:02
Turkmenistan increases imports of steel from Turkey Business 20 November 20:13
Germany’s Wittur Holding GMBH supplies new elevators to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 20 November 20:05
More than half of investments in Azerbaijan accounts for private sector Finance 20 November 19:54
Cost of housing in secondary market of Azerbaijan’s Baku increases Business 20 November 19:42
Azerbaijani State Oil Company discusses financial and economic activity for 9M2020 (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 20 November 19:29
Toyota Caucasus plans to open new official center Business 20 November 18:36
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company to allocate funds to improve water supply Business 20 November 18:26
Ukraine boosts import of oil, petrochemicals from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 November 17:58
Azerbaijani banks reduce purchase-sale of foreign currency over 9M2020 Finance 20 November 17:52
Iran to launch Tehran-Khaf railway to open soon Transport 20 November 17:49
UK interested in investing in subsoil use in Kazakhstan Business 20 November 17:47
Russian Bank ready to expand co-op with Uzbekistan in oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 20 November 17:44
Uzbekistan to attract int’l investors to online auction for strategic mineral deposits Business 20 November 17:43
EU plans tight car CO2 limits under green finance rules Europe 20 November 17:41
Russian airlines get admission on conducting regular flights to Uzbekistan Transport 20 November 17:40
Daily AZN/USD rate remains stable - Central Bank of Azerbaijan Finance 20 November 17:38
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Aghdam Politics 20 November 17:37
Gold exports from Georgia up Business 20 November 17:33
Operator of Kazakhstan's Kashagan field eyes creating access channels to artificial islands Business 20 November 17:29
El Al signs cooperation MOU with Etihad Airways Israel 20 November 17:28
Azerbaijan to sell joint-stock companies through auction Business 20 November 17:27
Kazakhstan’s KazBurGas to pay out dividends for 2019 Business 20 November 17:18
Turkmenistan imports large volume of food oil from EAEU Business 20 November 17:14
Kazakhstan announces leader region in semi-finished gold production Kazakhstan 20 November 17:13
Iran needs to reform its water consumption model - expert Business 20 November 17:04
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 20 November 16:54
Azerbaijan to consider civilians killed from Armenian aggression as martyrs Politics 20 November 16:48
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office files criminal case against Armenians who set fire to forests in occupied territories Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 November 16:43
Azerbaijan confirms 1,404 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 20 November 16:41
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 20 November 16:40
Iran`s Makran coast to become country's energy hub Oil&Gas 20 November 16:34
IMF's assistance in improving compile of price statistics in Uzbekistan continues Uzbekistan 20 November 16:34
UK names main elements of trade turnover with Turkmenistan Business 20 November 16:26
Kazakhstan, Russia to cooperate in digitalization sector ICT 20 November 16:21
Kazakhstan decreases crude petroleum exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 20 November 16:15
Russia doubles export of premium gasoline to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 November 16:14
Azerbaijan increases import of 95 RON gasoline from Iran Oil&Gas 20 November 16:08
Amazon bows to French pressure to push back 'Black Friday' sales US 20 November 16:07
Turkmen Health opens tender for medical equipment purchase Tenders 20 November 16:03
Azerbaijani army in full control of Aghdam - Trend's chief editor tells Al-Arabia TV (VIDEO) Politics 20 November 15:59
Iran to fine for violation of health protocols to curb COVID-19 Society 20 November 15:58
Iran launches new plan to confront coronavirus in deprived areas Society 20 November 15:49
Volume of long-term loans for construction sector grows in Azerbaijan Finance 20 November 15:45
Azerbaijan's MES representative meets with his Russian counterpart in Shusha Politics 20 November 15:41
Kazakh bank amends concessional lending program for business entities Finance 20 November 15:38
Canada’s BitCan supporting SOCAR in gas storage project Oil&Gas 20 November 15:33
Kazakhstan increases imports of Azerbaijani-made goods Business 20 November 15:29
TUV Austria Azerbaijan LLC wins tender launched by mining company Business 20 November 15:22
Revenues from transporting cargo via Kazakhstan's internal waters surges Transport 20 November 15:20
Now Mobile Payment Service is available for Azercell post-paid subscribers as well! Society 20 November 15:18
Volume of market services per capita in Uzbekistan slightly increases in October Uzbekistan 20 November 15:15
Call for prayer sounded in mosque of Aghdam liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO) Politics 20 November 15:12
Azerbaijan announces date for payment of subsidies to farmers Business 20 November 15:12
Azerbaijan’s relations with neighboring countries are normal, but Armenia is making claims - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 15:07
Maximum of 65,000 people lived in Nagorno-Karabakh, including occupied territories - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 15:00
If sober-minded forces come to power in Armenia now, after crisis, we are ready to establish normal relations with such sound forces - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 14:57
In early days of war, representatives of countries that wanted to impose conditions on us received our harsh response - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 14:56
Aghdam residents hold festive march (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 20 November 14:54
Azerbaijan sees tenfold increase in number of COVID-infectees Society 20 November 14:54
EAEU increases export of frozen fruit to Turkmenistan Business 20 November 14:52
Georgia reveals data on sales of nonstandard apples Business 20 November 14:47
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launching direct flights to Maldives Business 20 November 14:42
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 20 November 14:30
Victory march on liberation of Aghdam district held in Baku (PHOTOS) Society 20 November 14:28
We could have destroyed Khankandi in a day - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 14:27
Uzbekistan’s 10M2020 volume of market services disclosed Uzbekistan 20 November 14:26
Uzbek mining & metallurgical plant eyes placing shares in int’l stock exchanges Oil&Gas 20 November 14:25
Kazakhstan decreases export to Ukraine twofold year-on-year Business 20 November 14:23
Civil organizations hold rally in front of French embassy in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 20 November 14:21
Georgia reveals data on exports to Russia Business 20 November 14:20
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is already in the past, says President of Azerbaijan Politics 20 November 14:17
President Aliyev on Armenia: Take that flag off pole, fold it, put it in your pocket, go and live in another country Politics 20 November 14:15
Armenians who call themselves invincible army, warlike people – what happened to your warlike army? - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 14:13
Azerbaijani parliament approves regulation on "Hero of Patriotic War" title Politics 20 November 14:10
Armenia’s army consists of thieves, generals who sell soldiers’ stew are thieves - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 14:05
Every day opposition leader gets arrested in Armenia, where are you, Council of Europe? - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 13:58
Armenia is in fact a colony - President of Azerbaijan Politics 20 November 13:50
Azerbaijan renames liberated villages of Khojaly and Khojavend districts Society 20 November 13:35
Vehicle production in Uzbekistan on the rise Transport 20 November 13:32
Turkmenistan to sign contracts for purchase of chemicals to combat agricultural pests Business 20 November 13:30
Volume of cotton-fiber produced for 10M2020 in Uzbekistan revealed Uzbekistan 20 November 13:28
Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha highway will be opened after some time - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 13:26
Liberating Aghdam became possible due to glorious military victory - President of Azerbaijan Politics 20 November 13:25
Kazakhstan's Polymetal company to explore several deposits Business 20 November 13:17
Cotton combines of new generation tested in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy Business 20 November 13:14
New era begins for Aghdam now - President Aliyev Politics 20 November 13:14
Azerbaijan says testing of COVID-19 vaccine may be completed in April-May 2021 Society 20 November 13:12
UNFPA provides medical equipment to Turkmenistan Business 20 November 13:10
Producer Price Index increases in Georgia Business 20 November 13:09
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary Finance 20 November 13:06
All news