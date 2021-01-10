Russia documents less than 23,000 daily COVID-19 cases first time since November 18

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 22,851, bringing the total to 3,401,954, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

For the first time since November 18 the number of new detected cases is below 23,000. According to the crisis center, the relative growth of new weekly cases has not surpassed 0.7% for two days.