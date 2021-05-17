Three people killed after knife attack in Urals
Three people were killed as a result of a knife attack near Yekaterinburg’s railway station, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"Today, the investigative department of the Zheleznodorozhny District of Yekaterinburg of Russia’s Investigative Committee in the Sverdlovsk Region received information that at a park near Yekaterinburg’s railway station a conflict broke out following alcohol consumption, as a result, according to the preliminary data, three men were killed," the statement said.
