Turkey aims to take relations with EU to a new phase

Turkey wants to take its relations with the European Union to a new phase in a period when its trade with the bloc is more important, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire in Paris, Albayrak said recent unilateral steps taken by the United States have shown that relations between Turkey and the EU, namely France, were more important than ever.

