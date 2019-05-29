Operations in northern Iraq to continue until all terrorists killed – Turkish minister

29 May 2019 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Operations in northern Iraq will continue until the total elimination of terrorists, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, Trend reports on May 29 with reference to Turkish media.

He said that the main goal of the military operations carried out by the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces is the elimination of terrorists of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

The minister noted that the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces have expanded the area of military operations in the north of Iraq against the PKK.

As part of the operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Air Force, dubbed 'Pence' (Paw), 15 terrorists of PKK were killed in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On May 28, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group. After Altun’s location was revealed, the Turkish Air Force delivered a precision strike on a house where the terrorist was staying.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

