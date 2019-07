Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has ratified a number of agreements with Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports referring to Resmi Gazete newspaper.

In particular, agreements on the bilateral cooperation in the fields of standardization and metrology were ratified.

The agreements were signed on May 24 this year and come into force since the date of ratification.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news