Turkey-China trade turnover increased in September 2019 (Exclusive)

In September 2019, the trade turnover between Turkey and China grew by $12 million, compared to September 2018, and exceeded $1.7 billion, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Turkey's exports to China amounted to over $224.4 million, while imports from China exceeded $1.5 billion.

From January through September 2019, Turkey-China trade turnover decreased by over $3.7 billion, compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to $15.1 billion.

Moreover, in the first nine months of 2019, Turkish exports to China amounted to just under $1.9 billion, while imports from China slightly exceeded $13.2 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade in September 2019 amounted to $32.1 billion.

In September 2019, Turkish exports grew by 0.08 percent compared to September 2018, and amounted to $15.2 billion.

Imports to Turkey increased by 0.15 percent and reached $16.9 billion.

From January through September, Turkey’s foreign trade amounted to $286.4 billion.

