Over 5,400 people reported dead, following Türkiye earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. As many as 5,434 people died, and 31,777 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.