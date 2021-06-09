Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated Aghdam district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Some 3,300 hectares of arable land in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the executive power of Aghdam district told Trend on June 9.

Some 2,190 hectares of cleared land have been sown with wheat.

"It is planned to start harvesting wheat in the territories liberated from the occupation soon,” the executive power added. “For this purpose, the preparatory work is underway."