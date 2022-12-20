Anglo Asian Mining appeals to int'l community on illegal exploitation of natural resources in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Anglo Asian Mining PLC has written to senior representatives from a number of international organizations and governments, including the UN, the US State Department, the UK Foreign Office and the EU about Anglo Asian's business and mining rights to properties currently being exploited by others, Trend reports via the company.

The company is requesting support from these authorities for the restoration of its legitimate business rights and the safe physical access for Anglo Asian's employees to the 'Gizilbulagh' and the 'Damirli' mines and surrounding exploration territory in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

In 2006, Anglo Asian sent similar letters of confirmation to each of these government bodies to formally confirm its priority of ownership.

In addition to its principal assets in Azerbaijan, Anglo Asian Mining PLC also has legal title to two contract areas in Karabakh - the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit. These contract areas are within the region controlled by the Russian peacekeepers, but the company believes illegal mining by Armenian companies has been and continues to be conducted in these areas.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, a producer of gold, copper and silver in Central Asia, owns an extensive production portfolio and mining assets in Azerbaijan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had produced 64,610 ounces of gold equivalent.

In December 2021, the company undertook a private placement which acquired 19.8 percent of Libero Copper & Gold Corporation ("Libero"). Libero is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (TSX Venture Exchange) and owns or has the opportunity to acquire mining rights at several copper mines in the Americas, including the world’s largest undeveloped copper-molybdenum deposits, including Mocoa in Colombia.

On July 5, 2022, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan approved the amendments to the Agreement of the company “On Production Sharing”. These changes gave the company 3 additional concessions with a total area of 882 square kilometers, including a copper field in Karabakh. During the Soviet period, it was estimated that the deposit held more than 300,000 tons of copper.