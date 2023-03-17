Azerbaijan's Deputy PM talks opening of land borders

KHACHMAZ, Azerbaijan, March 17. The issue of opening the land borders of Azerbaijan with neighboring countries is under the jurisdiction of the Operational Headquarters, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark while answering the question about the opening of land borders on the sidelines at the opening ceremony of the Khanoba customs post on the Azerbaijan-Russia border.

According to him, appropriate decisions will be made depending on the epidemiological situation.

"I cannot name specific dates, but depending on the epidemiological situation, the Operational Headquarters will make appropriate decisions," Shahin Mustafayev said.

On March 17, an official ceremony was held for the commissioning of the Khanoba customs post after reconstruction. It is expected that the commissioning of the Khanoba customs post will allow for the passage of a thousand additional trucks per day. The post is located on the border of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. The decision to reconstruct it was made in order to reduce the throughput of the Samur customs post.