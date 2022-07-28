Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers sets state purchase price for wheat (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Azerbaijan continues implementation of the Presidential Decree 'On a number of measures aimed at increasing self-sufficiency regarding food grain' dated July 19, 2022, in order to ensure the country's food security, press service of the country's Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted the corresponding resolution in order to implement paragraph 2.3 of the decree on the basis of the State Reserves Agency's proposal, agreed with the relevant state agencies, as well as designed at increasing self-sufficiency in food grain, fostering the activities of local food grain producers, and providing them with state support.

In accordance with the quality indicators in Appendix No. 1 to the "Rules for storage and use of the State Grain Fund", approved by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution No. 105 of July 7, 2009, the state purchase value per ton of local food grain is set at 580 manat ($341) for 2022 given the costs of food grain and the producer's possible profit.

The resolution comes into force from the date of its signing.