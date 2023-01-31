Azerbaijan plans to significantly expand irrigation fields - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The production of competitive agriculture products is a priority for the development of Azerbaijan's economy, said Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov during the National Forum on Agriculture Advisory Services, Trend reports.

According to him, the growth of agricultural products amounted to 27 percent by the end of 2022.

"In addition, it is expected to expand irrigation fields from 50,000 to 200,000 hectares. We attach priority to the development of innovations and the use of technologies in the agricultural sector," he said.

Jafarov noted that there is large-scale work underway on the digitalization of public services for farmers.

"Their number today exceeds 600,000. They have already widely started using a number of our electronic services, in particular, insurance services," he said.

The deputy minister noted that to achieve the objectives of the agricultural development strategy, the ministry cooperates closely with the EU and other international organizations.

"On the part of FAO, we are implementing a project to strengthen the consultation of the agricultural service. Joint work in this direction will continue in the future," he added.

National Forum on Agricultural Advisory Service (AAS) is the annual conference and programming event that brings together AAS actors that present their work and programs with the objectives of sharing and upgrading information and experiences, identifying new tendencies (political, economic, marketing, etc.) at the national level and determine and discuss priority technical topics of AAS nature. The AAS forum is also one of the mechanisms to inform government priorities and policies.