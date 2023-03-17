Azerbaijan talks local private companies involved in de-mining of liberated areas (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Four Azerbaijani private companies are involved in de-mining operations in the liberated territories, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during a discussion of the report on activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

According to Asadov, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action has been provided with the necessary material and technical resources to carry out its activities.

Besides, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service have been also involved in the mine clearing operations.

"As a result of the measures taken, a total of 65,000 hectares, including 44,000 hectares of territories in 2022, were cleared of mines," the prime minister added.

The report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022 is being delivered at the Azerbaijani Parliament. The meeting is attended by Prime Minister Asadov and members of the government.