Chairman of Public Organization of Udi people thanks Azerbaijan

Doctor of Philosophy Richard Danakari is delighted with Azerbaijan’s all-round development over the past decade under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in particular, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center and the National Academy of Sciences, Trend reports.

Danakari made the remark at the video conference entitled "Heritage of Caucasian Albania", held at the initiative of the Baku Network expert platform.

"Azerbaijan has a great ancient history along with ancient civilizations and civilizations of the ancient east,” Danakari, who is also Professor of the Philosophy and Sociology Department, Chairman of "Nij" Volgograd Regional Public Organization of Udi people, said.

“Our history is our admiration, as well as our pain. The Azerbaijani people honor and respect their history. Azerbaijan has a long history, culture, rich musical art, science and literature. Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage is always distinguished among all communities in Volgograd, located in the southwestern part of Russia,” he said.

“I would like to stress the poems by Nasimi, Nizami, Samad Vurgun, as well as Russian writers who wrote about Azerbaijan,” Danakari added. “I am delighted with the Azerbaijani scientists who have carried out big work in the field of science over the past decade. I am delighted with the activity of Soviet and Azerbaijani scientist, orientalist, late academician Ziya Bunyadov, Azerbaijani historian, professor, doctor of historical sciences Farida Mammadova."

Danakari stressed that people of different cultures and nationalities lived in Azerbaijan together in love, harmony for thousands of years.

"Azerbaijan today is the homeland for all peoples who live on this territory,” he said. “Every Azerbaijani citizen must protect the rich cultural heritage of the country, fight for the territorial integrity of the country."