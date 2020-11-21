During hostilities, Armenian side flagrantly violated all norms of warfare - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Unfortunately, during the hostilities, the Armenian side flagrantly violated all norms of warfare, as well as humanitarian norms, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, Trend reports.

“Our cities and villages were bombarded on a daily basis. As a result, 94 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, including children and women, more than 400 were injured and over 3,000 houses either fell into disrepair or were completely destroyed. Cities located near the war zone were subjected to shelling, mortar and artillery shelling almost on a daily basis, but there were also ballistic missile attacks on the cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda and other cities. Those were targeted attacks aimed at killing the civilian population. We have documented all these war crimes, the use of ballistic missiles, cluster munitions and phosphorus munitions, and corresponding instructions have been given in connection with further legal actions to be taken by the Azerbaijani side,” the head of state said.