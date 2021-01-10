Azerbaijan shows video footage from Dashbulag village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has disseminated the video footage from the Dashbulag village of Kalbajar district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
Trend shows this video footage:
