Azerbaijan leads in South Caucasus in terms of military power

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan has ranked 64 of 138 countries (power index: 1.0507) in the Global Firepower rating in 2021, Trend reports referring to the ranking’s website.

As for other South Caucasian countries, Georgia ranked 92, and Armenia – 100 in the rating.

When compiling the Global Firepower ranking, such factors as manpower, airpower, land strength, naval strength, logistics, financials were taken into consideration.

An important place is given to the size of the military budget, external debt, foreign exchange reserves of a country, and its purchasing power.

The top three positions in the ranking belong to the US, Russia, and China.